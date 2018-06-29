FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 29, 2018 / 9:41 AM / in an hour

U.N. rights boss warns of 'catastrophe' in battle for Syria's Deraa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief warned on Friday that civilians in Syria’s southwestern Deraa province may be trapped in a siege situation and subjected to bombing and shelling as in the battle for eastern Ghouta, leading to a “catastrophe”.

In a statement, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said his office had reports that Islamic State fighters trying to control Yarmouk basin in Deraa province are “not allowing civilians to leave areas under their control”.

Zeid said that some government-run checkpoints were charging people several hundred dollars to pass through and he appealed to all sides to provide safe passage to those wishing to flee.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.