April 10, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia asks U.N. to vote on two Syria resolutions on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia told the U.N. Security Council it will put two draft resolutions on Syria to a vote on Tuesday because it does not agree with a U.S. text to create a new inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria, diplomats said.

The 15-member council is due to vote on the U.S. draft resolution later on Tuesday. Russia asked for the council to also vote on its own draft resolution to create a new inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, diplomats said.

Russia said it would then put to a vote another resolution that would specifically support sending investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog to the site of an alleged deadly attack last Saturday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alistair Bell

