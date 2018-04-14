FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 3:41 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

If Syria uses toxic gas again, U.S. 'locked and loaded': U.N. envoy Haley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States is “locked and loaded” to strike again if Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad’s government again uses chemical weapons, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the Security Council on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“We are confident that we have crippled Syria’s chemical weapons program. We are prepared to sustain this pressure, if the Syrian regime is foolish enough to test our will,” she said.

“If the Syrian regime uses this poison gas again, the United States is locked and loaded,” Haley said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio

