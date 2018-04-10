FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Russia vetoes U.S. bid to form new Syria chemical weapons inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday vetoed a U.S.-drafted U.N. Security Council resolution that would have created a new inquiry to ascertain blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) Vasily Nebenzya addresses the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Twelve council members voted in favor, while Bolivia joined Russia in voting no, and China abstained. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.

“This resolution is the bare minimum that the council can do to respond to the attack,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the council before the vote, referring to reports of a deadly poison gas attack in Syria’s Douma.

The United States and other Western powers consider taking military action over Saturday’s attack.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis

