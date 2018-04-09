FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 11:10 PM / in 4 hours

U.S. wants U.N. to vote Tuesday on Syria chemical weapons inquiry: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wants the U.N. Security Council to vote on Tuesday on a U.S. draft resolution to establish a new inquiry into who is to blame for using chemical weapons in Syria, diplomats said on Monday.

The United States circulated a revised draft resolution to the 15-member council, which it first put forward on March 1, amid a warning from President Donald Trump that there would be a “big price to pay” for a suspected deadly poison gas attack on a rebel-held Syrian town on Saturday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse

