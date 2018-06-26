FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

45,000 have fled fighting in southwest Syria, figure could double: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 45,000 people have fled fighting in Syria’s southwestern Deraa province, heading towards the border with Jordan, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Jens Laerke, spokesman of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said that civilians including children had been killed and injured and a hospital had been put out of operation by an air strike.

Bettina Luescher, spokeswoman of the U.N.’s World Food Programme (WFP), told the ssame briefing: “We expect the number of displaced people could nearly double as violence escalates.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

