December 14, 2018

Iran, Russia, Turkey to meet U.N. envoy next week on Syria: statement

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will hold talks with high-level officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey in Geneva early next week on setting up a constitutional committee, a U.N. statement said on Friday.

The talks on forming a “credible, balanced, and inclusive” committee to draft a new constitution for Syria and usher in elections will take place ahead of his monthly presentation to the U.N. Security Council set for Thursday Dec. 20, it said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

