Iran, Russia, Turkey to meet U.N. envoy next week on Syria: statement

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will hold talks with high-level officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey in Geneva early next week on setting up a constitutional committee, a U.N. statement said on Friday.

The talks on forming a “credible, balanced, and inclusive” committee to draft a new constitution for Syria and usher in elections will take place ahead of his monthly presentation to the U.N. Security Council set for Thursday Dec. 20, it said.