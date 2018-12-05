Islamic State executing people in Syria's Deir al-Zor: U.N.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations has reports of Islamic State (ISIL) executing people perceived as cooperating with rebel fighters in Deir al-Zor governorate in eastern Syria, the U.N. human rights boss said on Wednesday.

Michelle Bachelet, speaking to a news conference in Geneva, voiced deep concern for 7,000 civilians who she said were trapped between Islamic State fighters preventing them from leaving Deir al-Zor and air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition.

“We also have reports of ISIL executing people perceived as cooperating with SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) or other parties to the conflict,” she said, adding that civilians were being used as “pawns and bargaining chips” in the conflict.