October 18, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia and Turkey give more time for Idlib deal in Syria: U.N.

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey plan to give more time for the implementation of their de-escalation deal in the Syrian province of Idlib, a “great relief” for an area of 3 million civilians, U.N. humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland told reporters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan Egeland, Special Advisor to the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Speaking after a regular Syria humanitarian meeting in Geneva, he also said Russia told the meeting that Syria had withdrawn its controversial Law 10, which allowed expropriation of land and property from refugees.

A Russian diplomat told the meeting that any reference to the law being in effect was a mistake, Egeland said.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

