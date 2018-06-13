FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 12:58 PM / in 2 hours

Russia, Iran, Turkey to meet on Syrian constitutional committee: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Senior officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey will meet in Geneva on June 18-19 for consultations with the United Nations about setting up a constitutional committee for Syria, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said in a statement on Wednesday.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses a news conference during an international conference on the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels, Belgium, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

He will invite other countries for relevant discussions in due course, the statement said. De Mistura is tasked with picking membership of the committee, which is expected to rewrite the Syrian constitution, paving the way for new elections as part of a post-war political reform.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans

