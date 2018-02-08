Russia U.N. envoy: U.S.-led coalition strike in Syria 'regrettable'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia’s U.N. envoy described a deadly U.S.-led coalition strike on pro-Syrian government forces as “regrettable” and said he would raise it during a United Nations Security Council closed-door briefing on the Syria’s humanitarian situation on Thursday.

“That’s very regrettable, we will raise that issue, we will ask them what happened,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters. He said he did not believe any Russians had been in the area where the strike happened.