August 30, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. fears chemical weapons in Syria battle with '10,000 terrorists'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations called on Russia, Iran and Turkey on Thursday to forestall a battle in Syria’s Idlib province which would affect millions of civilians and could see both sides using chlorine as a chemical weapon.

FILE PHOTO:A general view taken with a drone shows part of the rebel-held Idlib city, Syria June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah/File Photo

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters that there was a high concentration of foreign fighters in Idlib, including an estimated 10,000 terrorists, but it would be better to set up humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians than rush into a battle which could turn prove to be a “perfect storm”.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

