U.N. sees 'moment of truth' for Syria political process

GENEVA (Reuters) - Talks between major powers this month on setting up a committee to lead constitutional reform in Syria will be a “moment of truth” for a credible political process, U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters on Tuesday.

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

De Mistura will hold separate sets of talks next week, one involving Russia, Turkey and Iran, and the other including the United States and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the makeup of the committee.

He said it must not be allowed to become a “long, winding process about the process” but could be the entry point into Syrian government reforms leading to elections after the war.