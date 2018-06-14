FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 14, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

U.N. sees movement in Syria talks, U.S. weighing in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. officials will join talks in Geneva later this month on forming a Syrian constitutional committee, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters on Thursday, signaling movement in a process that had appeared at risk of stalling.

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

De Mistura plans to meet senior Russian, Turkish and Iranian officials early next week and said he expected a similar meeting a week later with U.S., British, French, German and Jordanian officials.

“We are seeing movement and we will keep seeking more of it,” he told reporters, adding that he did not expect a major breakthrough.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.