September 13, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

U.N. shares GPS coordinates of hospitals, schools in Idlib with major powers

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations has shared the GPS coordinates of 235 protected sites in the Syrian province of Idlib, including schools and hospitals, with the Russia, Turkey and U.S.-led coalition amid fears of an all-out military assault, a senior U.N. aid official said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A man watches as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike on Atimah, Idlib province March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah/File Photo

Panos Moumtzis, U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, also quoted a Russian official as telling a humanitarian task force in Geneva that “every effort to find a peaceful solution to the problem is being made at the moment”.

The United Nations is working 24/7 to ensure assistance if an estimated 900,000 people flee the rebel-held area of 2.9 million, Moumtzis said. “In no way am I saying we are ready. What is important is that we are doing our maximum to ensure a level of readiness.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

