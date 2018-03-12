U.S. warns if Security Council doesn't act on Syria, it will

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned on Monday that if the U.N. Security Council fails to act on Syria, Washington “remains prepared to act if we must,” just as it did last year when it fired missiles at a Syrian government air base over a deadly chemical weapons attack.

“It is not the path we prefer, but it is a path we have demonstrated we will take, and we are prepared to take again,” Haley told the Security Council.