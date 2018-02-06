U.N. demands cessation of Syria hostilities, says situation 'extreme'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.N. representatives in Syria called on Tuesday for an immediate cessation of hostilities lasting at least month throughout Syria to allow aid deliveries and evacuations of the sick and wounded.

A statement from the U.N. resident humanitarian coordinator and U.N. representatives in Syria described the situation in the country as “extreme”. “The United Nations humanitarian team in Syria warns of the dire consequences of the compounded humanitarian crisis in several parts of the country,” it said.