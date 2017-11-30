FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. extends Syria round to December 15, presidency not yet on table
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 7:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. extends Syria round to December 15, presidency not yet on table

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Thursday it was extending a round of Syria talks in Geneva until Dec. 15, although the Syrian government delegation might go home to “consult and refresh” for several days and the presidency had not yet been discussed.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference after meetings during the Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura told a news conference that the talks - in which he is shuttling between rival delegations in separate rooms - would focus in particular on a new constitution and U.N.-supervised parliamentary and presidential elections, and 12 core principles that he declined to enumerate.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.