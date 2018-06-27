FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 27, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

U.N. fears Syria escalation will be like Aleppo and Ghouta battles combined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations warned on Wednesday of a full-scale battle in southwest Syria, saying it could affect a population and an area similar to the battles for eastern Ghouta and for Aleppo combined, and things were now moving in that direction.

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told the U.N. Security Council that such a battle could increase tensions with Israel and would compromise the small progress being seen in international political talks, which are focused on efforts to set up a constitutional committee.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.