U.N. fears Syria escalation will be like Aleppo and Ghouta battles combined

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations warned on Wednesday of a full-scale battle in southwest Syria, saying it could affect a population and an area similar to the battles for eastern Ghouta and for Aleppo combined, and things were now moving in that direction.

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told the U.N. Security Council that such a battle could increase tensions with Israel and would compromise the small progress being seen in international political talks, which are focused on efforts to set up a constitutional committee.