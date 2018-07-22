FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.N. says supports temporary stay in Jordan of White Helmets before relocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Sunday it was supporting the temporary stay in Jordan of 422 Syrian rescue workers known as the “White Helmets” ahead of their relocation abroad.

Members of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', are seen inspecting the damage at a Roman ruin site in Daraa, Syria December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

The U.N. acknowledged it had received 422 Syrians who were seeking asylum in Canada, Germany and Britain on the request of these countries.

The rescue workers and their families fled advancing government forces and slipped over the border into Jordan overnight with the help of Israeli soldiers and Western powers, officials said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
