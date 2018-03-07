U.N. Security Council calls for Syria ceasefire to be implemented

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday called for a ceasefire to be implemented across Syria and expressed concern about the country’s humanitarian situation, said Netherlands U.N. Ambassador Karel van Oosterom, council president for March.

“The cessation of hostilities was discussed. The Security Council reiterated its call for implementation of resolution 2401,” van Oosterom said. The 15-member council unanimously demanded a 30-day truce across Syria on Feb. 24.

He was speaking after the Security Council was briefed behind closed doors on the situation in Syria at the request of Britain and France.