NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will meet at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Saturday at Russia’s request after U.S., British and French forces conducted air strikes on Syria involving more than 100 missiles.

FILE PHOTO: Members of the United Nations Security Council attend a meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz