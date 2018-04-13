FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. has proof Syria carried out chemical weapons attack: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has proof at “a very high level of confidence” that the Syrian government carried out the recent chemical weapons attack in Douma but is still working to identify the mix of chemicals used, the State Department said on Friday.

“We can say that the Syrian government was behind the attack,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a briefing. Asked if the United States had proof of that, she said, “Yes.”

Nauert said a team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons would arrive in Syria on Saturday to collect evidence.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott

