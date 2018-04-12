Mattis says no decision yet on potential Syria military attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not yet made a decision on any potential military attacks in Syria, but would discuss options at a White House National Security Council meeting on Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said.

“We have not yet made any decision to launch military attacks into Syria,” Mattis told a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee.

“When I leave here, I go to a meeting where the National Security Council will be meeting on this and we will take forward various options to the President,” Mattis added.