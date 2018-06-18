Iraqi Shi'ite paramilitaries say U.S. strike kills 22 of their fighters

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, a grouping of mostly Iran-backed Shi’ite paramilitaries, said on Monday a U.S. air strike on the Iraqi border with Syria killed 22 of its members and wounded 12 others.

“At 10 pm last night a U.S. plane hit a standing headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Forces defending the border strip with Syria, using two guided missiles, which led to the martyrdom of 22 fighters,” it said in a statement.

It demanded an explanation from the United States.

(This version of the story corrects time to 10 p.m. in paragraph 2)