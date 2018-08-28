FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. to join U.N.-led talks in Geneva on Syria: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will join UN-led talks in Geneva next month to discuss negotiations on a new Syrian constitution, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

“The United States has accepted the invitation from UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to participate in talks in Geneva on Sept. 14,” a State Department official said.

The U.S. will be represented by James Jeffrey, the newly minted special representative for Syria, and Joel Rayburn, the administration’s special envoy for Syria, the official added.

The UN said the meeting would include the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Jordan, France and Egypt.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

