FILE PHOTO: U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford attends a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. military officer said on Friday he was confident that U.S. allies would step up in Syria, after Washington announced it would be leaving hundreds of troops in Syria.

In addition, Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said: “There is no change in the basic campaign (in Syria). The resourcing is being adjusted because the threat has been changed.”