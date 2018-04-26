U.S. would 'probably regret' not keeping holding force in Syria: Mattis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday the United States would “probably regret” not keeping a holding force in Syria to ensure that Islamic State militants did not re-emerge and that any withdrawal of U.S. forces was based on conditions.

“We have to create local forces that can keep the pressure on any attempt by ISIS to try to (re-emerge),” Mattis told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, using an acronym for Islamic State.

When asked whether it would be risky to have local holding partners without U.S. forces, Mattis said: “ I am confident that we would probably regret it.”