2 months ago
Kremlin: U.S. warning to Syria over possible chemical attack unacceptable
#World News
June 27, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 2 months ago

Kremlin: U.S. warning to Syria over possible chemical attack unacceptable

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - White House warnings to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his military not to conduct a chemical weapons attack are unacceptable, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"I am not aware of any information about a threat that chemical weapons can be used," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

The White House warned Assad on Monday that he and his military would "pay a heavy price" if it conducted a chemical weapons attack and said the United States had reason to believe such preparations were underway.

"Certainly, we consider such threats to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic unacceptable," Peskov said.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

