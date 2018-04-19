Russia, Syria trying to 'sanitize' chemical attack site: U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has credible information that Russia and Syria are trying to “sanitize” the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria while also attempting to delay access by inspectors from the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons, a State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“We have credible information that indicates that Russian officials are working with the Syrian regime to deny and to delay these inspectors from gaining access to Douma ... Russian officials have worked with the Syrian regime to sanitize the locations of the suspected attacks and remove incriminating evidence of chemical weapons use,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a news briefing.