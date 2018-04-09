FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 9, 2018 / 10:38 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Trump promises forceful response to chemical arms attack in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he and U.S. military officials were reviewing a U.S. response to the chemical weapons attack in Syria over the weekend and promised a forceful decision as early as Monday night.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite and other Baltic leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Speaking to reporters at the start of the meeting, Trump said the United States had a lot of options militarily on Syria and expected to make a decision on Monday night or shortly thereafter.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.