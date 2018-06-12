FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Turkey, U.S. to discuss Syria's Manbij in Germany this week: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States will hold talks about a roadmap for the withdrawal of Kurdish militants from the northern Syrian city of Manbij during meetings in Germany this week, Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Tuesday.

Last week, Turkey and the United States endorsed a roadmap for the withdrawal from Manbij of the Kurdish YPG militia, seen as a terrorist organization by Ankara, during talks in Washington.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

