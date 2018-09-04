U.S., Turkey spoke about Syria, American pastor: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke on Tuesday about the Syrian conflict and the detention in Turkey of American pastor Andrew Brunson, the State Department said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

Both diplomats agreed the Syrian government’s expected military offensive in Idlib would be “an unacceptable, reckless escalation,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

They also agreed to continue discussions “to resolve” Brunson’s detention, she said.