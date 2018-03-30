Two coalition personnel killed in Syria by improvised explosive device

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two personnel with the U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State were killed and five were wounded by an improvised explosive device in Syria, the coalition said in a statement on Friday.

“Details pertaining to the incident are being withheld pending further investigation,” the coalition said, adding that the blast happened on Thursday at 2100 GMT.

The wounded were evacuated for further treatment, according to the statement, which did not give the nationalities of the casualties.

Islamic State militants continue to carry out attacks including bombings, ambushes and assassinations in Syria and Iraq despite the defeat last year of the cross-border “caliphate” declared in 2014 by their leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghadi.