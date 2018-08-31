U.S. sees assault on Idlib as escalation of Syria conflict: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said the United States views the Syrian government military assault on the rebel-held province of Idlib as an escalation of the Syrian conflict.
“The U.S sees this as an escalation of an already dangerous conflict,” Pompeo said in a post on Twitter in which he also blasted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for “defending (the)Syrian and Russian assault.”
Reporting by Leslie Wroughton and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Susan Heavey