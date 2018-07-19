U.S. general: no new orders on Russian military in Syria since summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. General Joseph Votel, who oversees military operations in Syria, said on Thursday he had received no new directions about relations with the Russian military since the summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army General Joseph Votel, commander of the U.S. Central Command, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Votel, the head of the U.S. Central Command, told reporters the United States continued communications on deconfliction with the Russian military in Syria, but there had been “no new guidance for me as a result of the Helsinki discussions as of yet.”