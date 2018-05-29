FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. plans walkout as Syria takes reins of U.N. disarmament forum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States will stage a walkout in protest at Syria’s presidency of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters on Tuesday.

U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood walks out in protest at Syria's presidency of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“We are going to walk out at some point this morning and we will be taking other actions that you will see over the course of Syria’s presidency, so please stay tuned,” Wood said.

Washington did not plan a boycott of the four-week presidency but wanted to hold Syria to account for its use of chemical weapons, he said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet

