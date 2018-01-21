FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 21, 2018 / 5:01 PM / in an hour

U.S. urges Turkey to 'exercise restraint' in Syria operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally Turkey to “exercise restraint” and limit its military operations in northwestern Syria, where Turkish forces are attacking a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia they aim to sweep from the border.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone with his Turkish and Russian counterparts on Saturday to express concern about the situation, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

While supporting Ankara’s legitimate security concerns, “we urge Turkey to exercise restraint and ensure that its military operations remain limited in scope and duration and scrupulous to avoid civilian casualties,” Nauert said.

Reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.