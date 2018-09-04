FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 4, 2018 / 6:12 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

White House threatens response if Syria uses chemical weapons again

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House warned on Tuesday that the United States and its allies would respond “swiftly and appropriately” if Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons again.

The White House also said in a statement that it was closely monitoring developments in the rebel-held Idlib region, where the Syrian government is expected to mount an offensive that could spark a humanitarian disaster.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.