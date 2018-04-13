FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. says confident Syria behind chemical attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the United States was very confident that Syria carried out a missile attack in the town of Douma last weekend, saying U.S. intelligence shows Russia’s claim that the attack was faked was false.

“Our intelligence tells use otherwise. I can’t go beyond that,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters, when asked about Russia’s claim.

“We have a very high confidence that Syria was responsible,” she adding, saying Russia’s failure to stop Syria has been “part of the problem.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham

