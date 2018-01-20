Syrian Kurdish YPG says Turkish warplanes bomb Afrin

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said Turkish warplanes pounded Syria’s Afrin city and several villages around it on Saturday.

Rojhat Roj, a YPG spokesman in Afrin, told Reuters the strikes wounded a number of people but it remained unclear how many. Roj said there were currently no clashes between Turkish forces and the YPG, “only skirmishes” at the edge of the Afrin region.

Turkish warplanes struck positions of the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Afrin on Saturday, a senior Turkish official said.