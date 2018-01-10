FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

U.N. says Syrian forces killed 85 civilians in besieged zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An upsurge in air strikes and ground attacks by Syrian government forces against the besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta has killed at least 85 civilians since Dec. 31, the U.N. human rights chief said on Wednesday.

“In Eastern Ghouta, where a crippling siege has caused a humanitarian catastrophe, residential areas are being hit day and night by strikes from the ground and from the air, forcing civilians to hide in basements,” Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

