U.N. says Syrian forces killed 85 civilians in besieged zone

GENEVA (Reuters) - An upsurge in air strikes and ground attacks by Syrian government forces against the besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta has killed at least 85 civilians since Dec. 31, the U.N. human rights chief said on Wednesday.

“In Eastern Ghouta, where a crippling siege has caused a humanitarian catastrophe, residential areas are being hit day and night by strikes from the ground and from the air, forcing civilians to hide in basements,” Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein said in a statement.