September 7, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Donald Trump destroys U.S. credibility: Iran foreign minister

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - President Donald Trump destroys U.S. credibility while Iran is working toward a political solution in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles as he attends a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim -/File Photo

Zarif posted the message in the midst of a trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey focused on a looming battle against militants in Idlib province in northwest Syria.

“As @realDonaldTrump destroys US credibility & humiliates his ‘allies’ with “little games”, we’re delighted to engage with responsible powers today in Tehran to further move toward political solution in #Syria,” Zarif wrote. “Agreed to work to end terrorism & avoid human suffering in #Idlib.”

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Mark Potter

