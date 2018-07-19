FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 4:38 AM / in 43 minutes

Evacuation of two pro-Assad Syrian villages complete: Ikhbariya TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The evacuation of all civilians from two loyalist Syrian villages that were besieged by rebels in the northwest is complete, Syria’s Ikhbariya television said on Thursday.

Islamist rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are seen near ambulances and buses outside the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ikhbariya said all buses had left al-Foua and Kefraya by Thursday morning, making the two Shi’ite villages “empty of civilians”. More than 100 buses arrived on Wednesday to transport residents and fighters from the villages to nearby government-held territory in Aleppo province.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Neil Fullick

