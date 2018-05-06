FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2018 / 7:03 AM / in 38 minutes

Iraqi air strike targets IS position used by commanders of the group in Syria: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Iraqi air force carried out a new strike on an Islamic State position inside Syria, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during the Tokyo Conference on Supporting Job Creation and Vocational Training to Facilitate Weapons Reduction for Iraqi Society in Tokyo, Japan, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The strike targeted a position used by the commanders of the group, south of the town of Deshaisha, the statement said.

The Iraqi air force has already carried out several air strikes against the group in Syria since last year, with the approval of the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Adrian Croft

