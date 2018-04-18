FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

OPCW experts unlikely to enter Douma on Wednesday: U.N. source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - International chemical weapons inspectors will most probably not go into the Syrian town of Douma on Wednesday, a U.N. source in Syria told Reuters.

A preparatory team entered Douma on Tuesday, but not the experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the source added.

The inspectors arrived in Damascus at the weekend to examine the site of a suspected gas attack in nearby Douma which killed dozens of people and led to U.S-led missile strikes.

Syria’s U.N. ambassador said on Tuesday a United Nations security team had gone to Douma ahead of the planned OPCW visit.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus; Writing by Ellen Francis in Beirut, Editing by Angus MacSwan

