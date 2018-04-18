OPCW experts unlikely to enter Douma on Wednesday: U.N. source

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - International chemical weapons inspectors will most probably not go into the Syrian town of Douma on Wednesday, a U.N. source in Syria told Reuters.

A preparatory team entered Douma on Tuesday, but not the experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the source added.

The inspectors arrived in Damascus at the weekend to examine the site of a suspected gas attack in nearby Douma which killed dozens of people and led to U.S-led missile strikes.

Syria’s U.N. ambassador said on Tuesday a United Nations security team had gone to Douma ahead of the planned OPCW visit.