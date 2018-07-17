FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Syrian civilians approach Israeli frontier fence in Golan Heights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOLAN HEIGHTS (Reuters) - Dozens of people walked on Tuesday from Syrian refugee encampments on the Golan Heights to Israel’s nearby frontier fence, where they stopped some 200 meters (yards) away and were ordered by an Israeli soldier to turn back.

People walk towards the border fence between Israel and Syria from its Syrian side as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“You are on the border of the State of Israel. Go back, we don’t want to hurt you,” the soldier shouted in Arabic through a loudspeaker at the crowd, live Reuters TV footage showed.

The Syrian army is pressing a Russian-backed offensive against rebels in the area.

Editing by Jeffrey Heller

