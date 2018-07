BEIRUT (Reuters) - Government forces in south Syria have advanced along the Jordanian border, seizing a string of villages, and will soon reach the strategic Nasib border crossing, a pro-Damascus commander said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Syrian opposition flag is erected at the Syrian-Jordanian border at the Nasib crossing in Deraa province, Syria August 27, 2017.REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir/File Photo

The Syrian army and allies in Deraa province arrived at the frontier on Thursday and “within a short period of time, they will reach the crossing”, the commander in the regional alliance that backs Damascus told Reuters.