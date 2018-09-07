FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 8:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish president arrives in Tehran for summit on Syria: Tasnim news agency

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tehran on Friday for a meeting with his Iranian and Russian counterparts to discuss Syria, the Tasnim news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during the sixth Congress of the ruling AK Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Russia and Iran have given military aid to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s seven-year-old conflict while Turkey has backed rebel forces.

The leaders are scheduled to discuss the looming military assault on Idlib in northwestern Syria, the country’s last big rebel enclave.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

