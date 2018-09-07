Turkish president arrives in Tehran for summit on Syria: Tasnim news agency

GENEVA (Reuters) - Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tehran on Friday for a meeting with his Iranian and Russian counterparts to discuss Syria, the Tasnim news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during the sixth Congress of the ruling AK Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Russia and Iran have given military aid to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s seven-year-old conflict while Turkey has backed rebel forces.

The leaders are scheduled to discuss the looming military assault on Idlib in northwestern Syria, the country’s last big rebel enclave.